Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 164,331 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 295,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $12.02 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

