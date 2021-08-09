Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

