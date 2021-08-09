Virendra A. Kirloskar Sells 1,103 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $382,619.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLAC stock opened at $353.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.77. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 49.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

