Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Gap Down to $17.93

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.93, but opened at $17.38. Viper Energy Partners shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 502 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 357.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

