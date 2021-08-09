Vine Energy (VEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Vine Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vine Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $16.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vine Energy stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

VEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

