Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.39. The stock had a trading volume of 122,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,596. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $456.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

