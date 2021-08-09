Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Acquires 221,440 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,440 shares during the period. Paya comprises 1.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 2.36% of Paya worth $32,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $10.38. 9,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,827. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYA has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

