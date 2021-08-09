Viking Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.05. The stock had a trading volume of 21,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,497. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 139.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock worth $21,980,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

