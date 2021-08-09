Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.42. 180,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,634,579. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.