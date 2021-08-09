Viking Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 100.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.48.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.40. 7,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

