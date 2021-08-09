Viking Fund Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Viking Fund Management LLC cut its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on COG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

COG stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.98. 126,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,401,263. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.