Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.00

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.00 and last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 116319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $93,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,126 shares of company stock valued at $21,010,449 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

