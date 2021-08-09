Viberate (VIB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.97 or 0.00818220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00099601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

