Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Viasat posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%.

VSAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,321.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $56,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

