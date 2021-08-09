Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $557.79 million, a P/E ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veru by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Veru by 5.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veru by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

