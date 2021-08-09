Vertex (VERX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vertex has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERX opened at $19.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.21. Vertex has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

