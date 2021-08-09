Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

NYSE VET opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.05. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 3.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.84.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

