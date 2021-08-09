Veriti Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $589,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 69.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $590.68 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

