Veriti Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

