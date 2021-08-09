Veriti Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 107.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,129.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,714,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.