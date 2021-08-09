Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $115.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,886 shares of company stock worth $15,950,130. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

