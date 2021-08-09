Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ventas also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-$0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -231.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

