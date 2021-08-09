Velas Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $110.16 million and $3.38 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000989 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001095 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.