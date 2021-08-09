Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,093. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $229.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

