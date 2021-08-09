Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

