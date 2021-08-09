Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.0% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 233.7% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,217. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

