Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.82 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

