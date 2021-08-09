Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 19.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,517 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

