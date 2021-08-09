Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.5% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,457. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.38.

