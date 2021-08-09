Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 8.6% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $298.69. 17,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

