Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Position Increased by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 774,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 6.9% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $52,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 16,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,705,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,439,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter.

VGK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.21. 168,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,606. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

