Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is TL Private Wealth’s 5th Largest Position

TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.6% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.