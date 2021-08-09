Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 7.0% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $122.45 and a 1 year high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.