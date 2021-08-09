Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.19. 75,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.