Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Retirement Planning Group’s 6th Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $53,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.15. 76,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,198. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

