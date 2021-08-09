V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $276.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.36. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $172.47 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

