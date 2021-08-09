V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.64. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

