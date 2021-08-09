V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,824,107,000 after buying an additional 159,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,488,446,000 after purchasing an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

