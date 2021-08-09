V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 853.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 3,183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in The Trade Desk by 868.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 1,632,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 172.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

