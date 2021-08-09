V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.86 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.38.

VFC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,062. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.98.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

