Usca Ria LLC Purchases 651 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.98.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,675 shares of company stock valued at $31,850,154 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.64. The company has a market cap of $692.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

