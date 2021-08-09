Usca Ria LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $99.48 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

