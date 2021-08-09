Usca Ria LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,809,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 47,339 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BIT opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.70. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

