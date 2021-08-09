Usca Ria LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,888,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,411,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.68 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.