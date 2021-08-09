Usca Ria LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $337,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,525.06 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,440.56. The company has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

