Upfiring Price Reaches $0.0363 on Top Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $871,536.35 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00339560 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.79 or 0.00966670 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

