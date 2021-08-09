Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 33.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

