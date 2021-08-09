Unitrade Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.13 or 0.00824118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00104085 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00040221 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

