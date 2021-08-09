United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

UFCS opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $667.86 million, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. Equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 182,072 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,658 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.