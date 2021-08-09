United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) EVP Robert A. Edwards Buys 9,900 Shares

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.23. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,377. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

